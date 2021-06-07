https://justthenews.com/government/congress/blinken-testify-congress-about-bidens-2022-budget-and-reaffirming-us-alliances?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda includes the goals of out-competing rival China in the global economy and revitalizing worldwide “alliances and partnerships.”

“We have to revitalize our alliances and partnerships; out-compete China and defend the international rules-based order against those who seek to undermine it; renew democratic values at home and abroad; and push back against malign activity by our adversaries,” Blinken said in a prepared testimony.

She speaking before the committee effort this week to presents to the House and Senate the president’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget of $58.5 billion for the State Department and USAID.

The budget includes money for global health programs, which he says will be used to prepare for future health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress and others are eager to learn about the administration’s diplomatic strategy in such places as Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lose power after roughly 12 years, in China where COVID-19 was first detected and about what Biden will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet next week face to face.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

