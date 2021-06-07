https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/07/breakable-kimmy-schmidt-actress-ellie-kemper-posts-struggle-session-to-atone-for-race-and-privilege-clouding-her-judgment-at-19/

We’re disappointed by the news that actress Ellie Kemper has apologized for participating in a “racist” debutante ball when she was 19, but we can’t say we’re all that surprised:

Ellie Kemper just responded on Instagram to the criticism of her participation in that pageant at age 19https://t.co/ctPyb2P2o6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 7, 2021

Ugh.

Actress Ellie Kemper has apologized for her 1999 participation in a St. Louis, Missouri, ball that has a deep-rooted history of racism, saying she “unequivocally deplores, denounces, and rejects white supremacy” https://t.co/bVDsaRxJsZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 7, 2021

Congratulations on your latest scalp acquisition, Daily Beast. Congratulations to all the media outlets who participated in this woke farce. Well done.

That’s an apology. Good for her. — Christine Ecklund (@ChristinEcklund) June 7, 2021

A thoughtful response that reflects personal responsibility and no defensiveness. Well done. — Jessica (@sublimchick2k) June 7, 2021

She literally has no reason to take any sort of personal responsibility for the past of an organization that had rejected its racist past. She literally has no reason to apologize for anything — except maybe to apologize for caving to the Outrage Mob instead of defending herself from undeserved vitriol.

Breakable Kimmy Schmidt — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 7, 2021

It’s just sad. Genuinely.

ellie kemper should not have apologized https://t.co/GKc6asWKI1 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 7, 2021

She apologized for participating as a teenager in an event that integrated a year before she was even born. By that standard, we’re going to be doing a lot of apologizing for associations of choice. https://t.co/AxGpmSVpJ9 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, people who actually should be apologizing for the awful things they say and do keep refusing to take accountability.

To say this crap is out of control would be an understatement.

I regret defending Ellie Kemper after reading that drivel apology. Let the left eat each other alive https://t.co/EwgGkymF5o — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) June 7, 2021

What is going to end up happening with “apology culture” is that the apologies of the “good people” will be accepted and redemptive and the apologies of the “bad people” will be rejected and used as evidence of wrong-doing and rationale for exile — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 7, 2021

This is not a good direction for society to be moving in.

