https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-federal-prosecutors-subpoena-material-related-to-andrew-cuomos-book-in-criminal-probe-over-state-nursing-home-deaths-report-says

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly subpoenaed material related to a book that New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote during the pandemic as investigators continue their criminal investigation into coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.

“Prosecutors working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn asked for communications related to Mr. Cuomo’s October 2020 book, ‘American Crisis,’ including contracts and materials used to pitch the book to publishers, the people said,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “They said the subpoenas indicated prosecutors are interested in nursing-home issues in the book, which more broadly recounted the governor’s response to the pandemic.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.