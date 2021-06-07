https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brian-stelter-bootlicking-jen-psaki/
Bootlicking: On Today’s so-called “Reliable Sources,” CNN’s Brian Stelter begins his interview with WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki by asking her “what does the press get wrong?” He then follows up by asking her about her feelings, noting that she seems frustrated sometimes. pic.twitter.com/n7hBojQQl4
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 6, 2021
CNN’s @BrianStelter to @PressSec @jrpsaki: “For journalists who watch what you do, what’s your advice for them about trying to stay as close to the truth in this world of lies?” pic.twitter.com/GKkGcnoUMc
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 6, 2021