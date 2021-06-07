https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/07/cant-fix-stupid-supermodel-and-activist-bella-hadid-accidentally-found-some-jews-to-torpedo-her-case-for-a-free-palestine-pics/

Supermodel Bella Hadid is very, very pretty. Which is lucky for her, because she’s evidently not all that bright.

She and her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid have been vocal critics of Israel in the name of defending a “free Palestine,” which is often just a euphemism for “no Israel.” Her Instagram is a great place to find pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel propaganda.

Which is apparently what this was supposed to be:

Bella Hadid posts a pic of the all Jewish football team in Mandatory Palestine. The stupidity is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/aIVi1o8nrO — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 7, 2021

Wow..@bellahadid continues to brainwash the minds of millions around the world with lies about Israel and distorting history, but this time she broke records … of stupidity! Watch! pic.twitter.com/SWXVZToqy8 — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) June 7, 2021

Just amazing.

The stupidity is astonishing. Does she actually not know or is she willfully lying? https://t.co/lZctfk8R5V — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) June 7, 2021

Bella Hadid is truly one of the dumbest people alive. Every member of the British Mandate Palestine football team was Jewish. pic.twitter.com/PqaMhJ62w0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2021

It says “Tel-Aviv” in Hebrew on their uniforms 🤣

This reminds me of that 1939 coin they like showing as “proof” of a Palestinian currency, when it says on the side in Hebrew initials “Land of Israel” — Neko-san 猫さん (@danshika93) June 7, 2021

“Tel Aviv” in Hebrew on the jerseys in the second photo might be considered a clue. — (((Bennett Ruda))) (@daledamos) June 7, 2021

Put the word Palestine on anything and they’ll eat it up, no matter what the significance is. — Ethan Kassel 🇮🇱 (@EthanRKassel) June 7, 2021

Works every time it’s tried.

I can literally see the Star of David on their uniforms. https://t.co/kla3iipKlo — Prithviraj Barbade (@PruthvirajBarb1) June 7, 2021

😂🤡 — Rabbi Ari Shishler (@Rabbishish) June 7, 2021

At least her ignorance has a silver lining:

We definitely need to thank her for sharing our proud, noble Jewish history! — Rolene Marks✡️ (@RoleMarks) June 7, 2021

