Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, fourth from right, waves with U.S. senators to his right Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, members of the Armed Services Committee on their arrival at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues in a trip that is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. (Pool Photo via AP)

UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

China lodged “solemn representations” after a bipartisan group of senators visited Taiwan to strengthen ties between Washington and Taipei. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Chris Coons (R-Del.) and Tammy Duckworth (R-Ill.) visited the island Sunday. They announced the U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawmakers also met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen. The move angered China with the country’s foreign ministry stating Monday that their actions are continuing to damage relations between Beijing and Washington.

“We urge the U.S. to implement the One-China policy and strictly abide by the One-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. Joint Communiqués,” stated Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “Immediately stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, handle the Taiwan issue prudently and refrain from sending any false signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence.”

The trip comes as Taiwan accuses China of attempting to block international COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the country.  China, however, has denied these allegations.

The U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan due to the One-China policy. However, the U.S. is committed to helping the island in maintaining its defense capability through the Taiwan Relations Act.

