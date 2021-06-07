https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/comfortably-smug-shares-a-fresh-shot-chaser-to-commemorate-kamala-harris-hasty-border-backpedal/

In Guatemala on Monday, VP Kamala Harris expressed her disagreement with that country’s president on what has caused the surge at the US/Mexico border. Harris also had a message for anybody intent on migrating north through Mexico to the US border: “Do not come”:

NEW – Kamala Harris to Guatemala migrants: “Do not come!”pic.twitter.com/3H66RwM6ih — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 7, 2021

Earlier Drew Holden had a doozy of a shot and chaser about Harris and her border rhetoric, and now it’s @ComfortablySmug’s turn:

And now…

That’s a one-eighty that’ll make you dizzy!

You just can’t make this $&!? up… https://t.co/e44aGZUcme — Mike Gilbert 🇺🇸 (@mike_gilbert) June 8, 2021

And yet, they keep being able to keep it up.

