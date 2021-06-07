https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-2653270728

In this clip, Steven Crowder discussed a video — produced by The Lincoln Project — created to mark the memory of D-Day when brave Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II. But, things turned comical when the video compared those brave men to Antifa.

“Are they talking about the same Antifa?” Crowder asked sarcastically.

Crowder broke down all the ways that the Antifa we see today is nothing like the heroes that fought in WWII. Crowder and his crew reminded viewers of the fascism imposed on the American public in current times. “Silencing political opinions is what fascists do,” the guys agreed.

Crowder produced a video of his own to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the day Antifa “stormed the City of Seattle and changed the name to CHAZ.”

Watch the video below. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

