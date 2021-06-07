https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/07/david-limbaugh-on-what-millie-limbaugh-thought-of-rushs-success/
BRETT: David Limbaugh, Rush’s brother, appears in the most recent episode of the podcast series Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone. Bo Snerdley’s the host, and he and David Limbaugh talked about Rush’s family life and — in one conversation — about their mother Millie. Here’s the excerpt.
DAVID: My mom was always his biggest supporter and she wasn’t surprised. My mom, you know, she was a professional singer for a while and didn’t go anywhere, really, because she got married. But she was so thrilled with his success. She always knew how talented he was, and it was just extremely gratifying for her to see it.
BRETT: That’s just one part of this. Download and listen to each episode wherever you listen to podcasts, on iHeartRadio or otherwise. It’s an incredible run of episodes. It’s so insightful, and you learn something new in every one of them. It’s absolutely terrific.