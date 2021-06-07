https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-thrashes-the-ccp/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out academia, corporate media, Hollywood, and big tech for ties to the Chinese Communist Party:
“There is no single entity that exercises a more pervasive, nefarious influence across a wide range of American institutions than the CCP.” pic.twitter.com/afU2kA1hjN
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2021
‘The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.’
―