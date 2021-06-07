https://thelibertydaily.com/desperate-vax-pushers-go-after-marijuana-users-in-wa-with-joints-for-jabs/

The state of Washington is made up of a whole bunch of conservative counties rules by the radical leftists put in power by the progressive in population centers like Seattle. But politics are set aside for the most part in the state when it comes to marijuana, a popular recreational drug that was widely approved for legal distribution.

Washington has been one of the most draconian in their push for Covid vaccine acceptance. They’ve initiated various mandates that they totally don’t want anyone calling “vaccine passports” even though they’re essentially vaccine passports. But they’ve also tried the softer, gentler approach to getting people vaccinated, namely bribery. Their latest ploy is to go after “stoners” by approving a new program that rewards Covid-injection recipients with a joint.

According to KIRO7:

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) of Washington has approved a temporary allowance for cannabis retailers to offer “Joints for Jabs” promotions to support local vaccination efforts. The allowed promotions may provide one joint to an adult customer who received a COVID-19 vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic. This approval is effective immediately, optional for cannabis retailers and expires on July 12, 2021. Cannabis retailers that elect to participate may only provide one pre-rolled joint to a person 21 years of age or older.

Adoption of the Covid vaccines has been strong across the state, especially with older Washingtonians. But younger people have been more reluctant to get the injections. This promotion targets them as a way to make it “fun and hip.” It’s not the first incentive offered for the injections and it won’t be the last. According to the NY Post:

Washington state has already implemented other initiatives aimed at incentivizing its population to get the jab. Breweries, wineries and restaurants can offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million are also being offered.

Sadly, this will likely work. Considering that most joints sell for $5-$10 in the state, it would seem like a tiny incentive to take an experimental, unnecessary drug. But they will. You can put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

