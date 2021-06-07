https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/dr-karlyn-borysenko-calls-out-matt-walsh-and-the-daily-wire-for-trolling-aoc-instead-of-battling-crt

Conservatives are great about raising a stink about all sorts of things. That’s kind of our specialty. But when it comes to action, we have a very difficult time rallying the troops to follow through.

The Left, on the other hand, is great at following through with action. Why is that? Could it be that the Left believes more of what they are saying than the right? Or is it that we have become too accustomed to being the resistance and can’t imagine a world without a boogeyman to fight against.

Dr Karlyn Borysenko is one of the foremost experts when it comes to Critical Race Theory, and she took to Twitter today to call out Conservatives like Matt Walsh and The Daily Wire for caring more about trolling AOC than actually fixing a serious problem like Critical Race Theory in schools.

Here’s her Twitter thread calling out Walsh and The Daily Wire for their stunt:

You know, the whole Matt Walsh thing is just so indicative of what conservatives want. They want people who will make their most hated politicians look foolish, even if they change no minds or convince anyone of anything. That’s it. That’s all they care about. I made such a mistake when I fooled myself into believing that conservatives wanted fighters. They don’t. The evidence on that is so clear. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard of conservatives influencers being offered a chance to actually DO something…and they refuse. You guys are DMing me names right now…”Karlyn have you reached out to this person or that person, they’ll help”….and every single one of the names is a grifter that knows full well about the case and won’t do anything. They know their followers don’t care. They know that all their followers care about is them whispering the same sweet nothing talking points in their ear, and being outraged by the right subjects and screaming about AOC being a liar….that’s all their followers want. They show this with their actions. If you hero worship people who talk a good game but don’t DO anything, don’t be surprised when those people take your money in exchange for telling you exactly what you want to hear. If you want problems solved, you need to support people who are actually solving problems. If you don’t want to support people who are actually solving problems, then don’t be surprised when you have the same ones year after year after year. But you’ll hear Matt Walsh complaining about them on his show, so I guess it’s ok. BTW, AOC is going to win year after year after year. She’ll win as long as she wants to. And Matt Walsh will love it because that will give him years of complaining and pranks where he doesn’t change a single person’s mind or accomplish anything of substance.

She then followed up with the damning indictment against Conservatives:

“I’m actually starting to become completely convinced that conservatives WANT critical race theory in schools because it will give them an excuse to complain about socialism all the time.”

This is a serious problem within the Conservative Movement. What gets you clicks and video views is to “destroy the libs.” That’s what has made Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro famous. However, just as my good friend Dr Bobby Lopez has repeatedly stated, these trollers of the Left aren’t actually fixing any problems. They are just building up their brands.

Dr Karlyn has been spending her time doing whatever she can to combat CRT, and that includes working with legislators to draft bills combatting this evil ideology. She’s also been raising awareness for a case that a woman named Gabrielle Clark is a part of, as this could be a landmark case which would set a precedent against CRT in our schools.

So instead of dropping $499 to troll AOC, why not put your money where your mouth is and support a cause that can actually create a positive change in our society. Everyone is talking a great game when it comes to CRT, but where’s the follow through?

To donate to support Gabrielle Clark’s costs in this lawsuit taking on her child’s school, please click here.

YouTube, Spotify, and other Big Tech platforms are taking Freedom First Network down

It’s no secret we speak our minds and bring on guests who do the same. That’s one of the biggest reasons we put together the Freedom First Network in the first place. There are far too many news outlets, including so-called “conservative” media companies, who are so beholden to Big Tech that they temper their perspectives at best and outright coverup the truth at worst. Many, as you all know, will blatantly lie in order to maintain the narrative that supports the radical agenda taking over much of the United States.

We have had our YouTube channel taken down. Many of our shows have been suppressed or removed by Facebook and Twitter. Spotify banned one of our shows completely from their platform. Google hates us. We’ve even been censored by some of the smaller players like Medium, Transistor, and Captivate. But we stand behind our reporting and perspectives and we refuse to bow down to Big Tech tyranny for the sake of pageviews or video plays.

This isn’t the easiest road to travel, especially for a media company that is so new. We launched Freedom First Network in 2020 to fight against the very censorship that we’re seeing so widespread today. We have found great homes for our content on freer speech platforms like Rumble and we’re putting our best efforts forward into building our presence on Locals. Nevertheless, we cannot do it alone. We need help.

One of the things cofounders Jeff Dornik and JD Rucker agreed to from the start was to never be the pawns of companies that do not embrace our worldview. Finding advertisers and affiliates is easy; we receive requests by companies wanting to be pushed on our shows every day. But it’s important to us that we’re promoting companies, services, and products that are beneficial to maintaining a Freedom First stance in America. As a result, we do not take on sponsors easily. We would rather rely on our own products like Freedom First Coffee and the support of our wonderful viewers, listeners, and readers.

Those who want to support us and help keep the fight for America’s future moving forward can do so by donating through our Locals page. There, you can donate monthly or one-time. Some have told us to use Patreon or GoFundMe, but both of those platforms have demonstrated a hatred for free speech. Locals does not. They embrace it. We encourage everyone to join us on Locals, but donations are greatly appreciated as well. We do not have day jobs. Our fight for freedom is a full-time gig.

Please feel free to reach out to us through our contact form. It goes directly to our founders, so if you’re interested in getting involved, investing, sponsoring, or even bringing a show to our network, let us know. May God Bless the United States of America!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

