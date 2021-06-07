https://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=394173

Ellie Kemper is an actress — “Erin” on The Office.

She went to a debutante ball when she was 19.

In 1870, when the debutante ball was first staged, it had discriminatory policies about who would be invited.

Because it was 1870.

Because of this, Twitter has permitted a welter of slander against her, with the SJW cancellers calling her a “KKK Princess,” which cannot be legally supported.

It’s defamation.

And Twitter not only permitted the defamation, it spotlighted it by making it the subject of a “Twitter Moment” or “Trending” hashtag or whatever.

Thanks to Twitter’s spotlighting of defamation against her, she’s been forced to bend the knee to the mob:

She was 19 when she attended the ball, which itself hasn’t been racist within her lifetime.

Mediaite makes a good point: These smear campaigns, these SJW scalp-hunting parties, do not just attract national attention organically.

They attract national attention because Twitter — in a bid to seem “relevant” and to generate clicks and therefore cash — amplies and promotes these organized defamation campaigns for its own profit.

The article notes that Twitter has had a hand in promoting the left’s deplatforming campaigns — sometimes adding to them with false and therefore defamatory claims that they themselves write, to add what they claim is “context.”

This “context” tends to justify the claims made by the Marxist left, and this “context” almost always tends to suggest that the people being scalphunted by Twitter’s leftwing Marxist Power Users deserve being scalped.

s. 230 gives Twitter (currently) immunity to what other people write on Twitter, but it’s not supposed to give them immunity for their own defamations, tortious interferences with business relationships, and intentional inflictions of emotional harm.

Although there are some leftwing judges who seem to believe it essentially immunizes the Tech Monopolies from literally every lawsuit, and there are many Conservative, Inc. “analysts” who argue that the Tech Monopolies should be immune to suit for their own actions. (Note: this has nothing to do with the Tech Monopolies’ donations replacing the donations of disaffected conservatives who no longer give money.)

This is why s.230 has to be repealed and replaced. Even putting aside many people’s belief that monopolies should be required to offer content-neutral moderation in exchange for its s.230 protections, it has to be repealed and replaced because the Tech Monopolies keep asserting that it immunizes them against all possible lawsuits involving any aspect of their websites.

And some judges sometimes buy this.

The section is very unclear. Congress’ intent is being mangled.

Or is it? Who knows. Maybe Congress really did intend to immunize an entire industry completely from all lawsuits lodged by its users or victims.

That’s why we need a clarification about what is and what is not immunized in a social media platform operation.

Should Twitter be free from defamation lawsuits when they’re pointing their massive finger at hashtags that are nothing but festering shitholes of slander? Why should they be immune?

Especially given that they can’t claim “it’s too hard and expensive to closely moderate content.” Twitter, Facebook, and Google routinely and eagerly spend lots of money to closely moderate content — when it’s content provided by conservatives.

Does Twitter have no responsibility to moderate obvious defamation, even when they’re actively promoting that very defamation?

Are they free to just endlessly profit on defamation that they’re promoting for clicks and relevance?

Do they never achieve the status as “publisher,” even though it’s pretty clear that, by making the editorial decision to spotlight/promote mass defamation, they are in fact publishing that defamation?

Ah, never mind.

The checks must flow.

Protect Google. Protect Twitter. Protect FaceBook. Protect Amazon.

Protect your own paychecks.

All that matters is the hustle. All that counts is the grift.

Update: thanks to Broseidon, here’s one of her first appearances, on some College-Humor-style comedy channel, as, um, Crazy Blow-J Girl. Moderate content warning. Pretty amusing.

She is better known as “Erin.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

