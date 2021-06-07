https://babylonbee.com/news/elon-musk-excited-to-once-again-be-richest-man-on-earth-while-jeff-bezos-is-in-space/

Elon Musk Excited To Once Again Be Richest Man On Earth While Jeff Bezos Is In Space

U.S.—Amazon CEO and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has revealed plans to go to space in his company’s rocket ship on July 20th of this year. During his time in space, Elon Musk will once again be the richest man on earth.

“Yes, I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Musk to reporters. “For the 11 minutes that Bezos is in space, I’ll be the richest man on earth! IN YOUR FACE, BEZOS!”

Elon has reminded all publications and internet search engines to update their “world’s richest men” rankings accordingly for the duration of Bezos’s short time in orbit.

“Yeah, for those 11 minutes, I’ll be on top of the world again,” continued Musk. “I think I’ll just sit in my backyard and just bask in the wonderful feeling.”

Bezos has reminded media outlets that even during his space flight, he will still be the richest man in the galaxy.