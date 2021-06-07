https://noqreport.com/2021/06/07/eric-greitens-rush-limbaughs-legacy-lives-on-despite-dirty-gop-rino-move-to-erase-his-legacy-exclusive/

Share the truth

President Trump won Missouri by nearly 20 points in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Missouri has a Republican governor and Republican supermajorities in both chambers of its state legislature. Missouri was also home to Rush Limbaugh, and millions of its citizens share his strong conservative values.

And yet, when liberals objected to a bill that would have honored Rush Limbaugh with a “Rush Limbaugh Day” on his birthday, 12 January, Republicans caved.

Over and over, all across the country, we see this kind of caving and capitulation from Republicans. In Congress RINOs like Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Donald Trump, while other “Republicans” backed a commission to ostensibly investigate the events of January 6.

In Missouri, conservative legislators wanted to honor Rush, one of the state’s most distinguished citizens and an icon to an entire generation of conservatives. But back-stabbing establishment politicians cut a deal with the Democrats to cut Rush out of the bill. Those same swampy Republicans had no problem passing a “Pioneering Black Women’s Day” on March 26, in honor of the state’s first black female state senator Gwen Giles, a Democrat. Giles deserved to be recognized. But so does Rush Limbaugh.

As Governor, I saw […]

Read the whole story at www.revolver.news

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

