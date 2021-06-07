https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/06/07/ever-seen-anyone-destroy-reparations-in-less-than-a-minute-here-ya-go-n392893
About The Author
Related Posts
Advocates Speak out in Favor of Legalizing Consensual Incest
April 19, 2021
It Happened: Derek Chauvin Trial Jurors Now Partially Doxxed as They Deliberate on a Verdict
April 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy