https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/exposed-fauci-knew-back-in-early-2020-that-covid-vaccines-threaten-to-enhance-disease

The Anthony Fauci email scandal is blowing up with new leaks showing that Fauci knew at least as far back as February 2020 that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” threaten to enhance the spread of disease.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Fauci was asked by University of Chicago research associate William J. Buikema on Feb. 28 of last year about why vaccines still in the early testing phase could not be used for emergency purposes to keep everyone “safe” against the Chinese Virus. Fauci’s response was to instruct National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) deputy director Cristina Cassetti to inform Buikema that the jabs are basically promoters of disease.

“Please respond,” Fauci wrote to Cassetti, along with, “Mention risk of enhancement.”

We warned you about this back in May when scientists from New York University (NYU) and Tulane University published a paper revealing that Wuhan Flu shots promote anti-dependent enhancement, or ADE, which increases a person’s risk of getting sick.

The whole point of Chinese Virus injections, supposedly, is to decrease disease risk, not increase it. And yet all of the science, including Fauci’s own words, indicate that getting jabbed will only make things worse, not better.

Fauci has so much blood on his hands

Big Pharma did everything it could to obscure the risk of ADE from its clinical trials, though we can clearly see that Fauci knew about it. The plan was to unleash these things at warp speed without letting the world know the truth, and that plan worked.

For much of the past year, we were called “conspiracy theorists” for drawing attention to the facts to which even Fauci quietly admitted were valid. At no point did Fauci ever set the record straight publicly, though, which resulted in tens of millions of people getting injected under false pretenses.

Every single person out there who suffered illness or injury as a result of getting a Wuhan Flu shot without full disclosure as to the risks involved now has a case against Fauci, should they choose to pursue one.

“The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent,” the aforementioned study explains.

Fauci is also responsible for unleashing the virus from the start, having funneled American taxpayer dollars to Wuhan to perform gain of function research on bat coronaviruses.

The more that gets revealed every single day, the more it becomes clear that Fauci is responsible for the virus, the plandemic, the “vaccines,” the global economic fallout, and the untold millions of injuries and deaths that resulted from all of it.

Fauci is a mass murderer, in other words, who must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity. “America’s doctor” lied to the world about everything, resulting in almost unfathomable consequences to society.

Earlier experimental vaccines for SARS, a cousin of the Chinese Virus, also had similar problems. Fauci developed those, too, so the guy has likely known for years that virus injections make people more susceptible to disease.

How many people died back then in addition to those who died ever since the beginning of last year, all thanks to Fauci’s lies and deception? Perhaps only God knows the answer to that, and he certainly will hold Fauci to account for every last life that was lost.

More related news stories about the Fauci Emails can be found at Conspiracy.news.

Sources for this article include:

