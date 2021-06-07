https://www.dailywire.com/news/family-of-girl-allegedly-killed-by-rayshard-brooks-protesters-sue-democrat-mayor-leaders-allowed-armed-vigilantes-rioting

The parents of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was allegedly killed by anti-police protesters last summer in Atlanta, Georgia, are seeking accountability via a lawsuit that targets Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and other city officials.

Armed activists protesting the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks reportedly shot Turner dead on July 4 when the vehicle she was in veered around their makeshift barricade.

According to the family’s legal team, city officials including Mayor Bottoms “were negligent in their duties by failing to remove armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protesters at the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot and killed,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

Along with Bottoms, the suit names Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant, City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd, and Wendy’s International.

The burned-out Wendy’s restaurant was demolished by a wrecking crew on July 14, ten days after the eight-year-old was allegedly fatally shot by armed protesters, a report from the AJC noted, adding that “Bottoms said she planned to shut down the site weeks before the fatal shooting.”

“At that time, the mayor said she was allowing Sheperd more time to negotiate with demonstrators at the site,” the report outlined. “The complaint alleges that in allowing that action, Bottoms, Sheperd and the police chief failed to protect Atlanta’s residents and ‘directly and proximately led to Secoriea’s death, which was foreseeable and avoidable.’”

“By agreeing to allow Councilmember Sheperd more time to negotiate with armed civilians who had commandeered the area surrounding 125 University Avenue SW, and by ordering APD officers to stand down and refrain from proactive policing and by standing by and letting vigilantism disrupt the streets, Mayor Bottoms and Interim Chief Bryant failed to carry out their duties in protecting the health and safety of the affected community,” the complaint reads.

“We are forced to live through this day by day,” said Charmaine Turner, the child’s mother. “We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable.”

Sheperd said the child’s death “still resonates with me, within the community and city at large,” AJC reported.

“My heart is with the family and those who have been impacted by this loss. In the wake of the tragedy, I am aware of the lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of the family,” read a statement from Shepard. “I have been in contact with our law department and will not be making any official statements related to the lawsuit.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office called the death of the eight-year-old “a result of senseless gun violence.”

“The murder of Secoriea Turner, as a result of senseless gun violence, is a tragedy that no family should have to endure,” the spokesperson said. “Due to the anticipated litigation, the City will offer no further comment at this time.”

