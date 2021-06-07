https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bf1570bbafd42ff585ec51
Now that he has graduated with a major in digital technology and culture, defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs wants an opportunity to profit off some of his graphic designs while he continues playing footb…
The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear arguments in two lawsuits that challenge Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to take down a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Attorney General …
Voters on Tuesday will decide the Democratic nominee in this year’s closely watched race for Virginia governor, whittling down a five-person field in which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is widely viewed…
A Southern California couple could face a murder charge over a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway, authorities said. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, w…