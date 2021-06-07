https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/557136-fda-approves-first-new-alzheimers-drug-in-almost-20-years

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted approval for the first new Alzheimer’s treatment since 2003.

The decision comes as the debate over whether to approve Biogen’s drug aducanumab has stirred controversy, with some Alzheimer’s experts and an independent advisory committee opposing approval.

In a statement, the FDA on Monday said it decided to use an “accelerated approval” process to make drugs and therapies available to patients enduring “serious diseases where there is an unmet need” and “an expectation of clinical benefit.”

“In determining that the application met the requirements for Accelerated Approval, the Agency concluded that the benefits of Aduhelm for patients with Alzheimer’s disease outweighed the risks of the therapy,” the FDA added.

The agency called the demand for treatments “urgent” as Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Aducanumab, also known by the brand name Aduhelm, is considered the first treatment to register progress in removing protein deposits called amyloid beta plaques in the brain at the onset of Alzheimer’s, slowing cognitive decline.

The FDA usually follows its advisory committees’ recommendations, but this time it strayed from the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee’s recommendation in November to overwhelmingly reject Biogen’s drug.

With the accelerated approval, Biogen will be required to conduct another round of trials to prove the clinical benefit of its drug. The FDA could take steps to remove the drug from the market if the benefit is not proven.

Of the two earlier clinical trials examined by the FDA, one effectively showed that aducanumab slowed cognitive decline. Both studies showed the drug “consistently and very convincingly reduced the level” of plaques in the brain, according to the agency.

The FDA acknowledged it is “well-aware of the attention surrounding this approval,” noting the uncertainties in the data about the clinical benefit of the drug.

“There has been considerable public debate on whether Aduhelm should be approved,” the FDA said. “As is often the case when it comes to interpreting scientific data, the expert community has offered differing perspectives.”

Updated at 12:05 p.m.

