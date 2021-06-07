https://www.dailywire.com/news/female-amazon-driver-beats-up-elderly-woman-after-reportedly-telling-her-to-check-her-white-privilege

A young Amazon delivery worker in the Castro Valley area, roughly 30 miles east of San Francisco, California, beat up an elderly woman after reportedly telling the woman to “check her white privilege.”

Last Thursday, in front of the Vista Creek Apartments on Thursday, at roughly 6 p.m., the 21-year-old female driver repeatedly struck the elderly woman. According to Doug Smith, the owner of the apartment complex, the elderly woman had received an alert that her package had been delivered, but when she arrived at the lobby, no package was waiting. Smith said the elderly woman asked the Amazon driver, identified by police as Itzel Ramirez, where the package was, prompting Ramirez to respond it would arrive soon.

FOX 10 reported:

The victim waited for 15 minutes in the lobby, came back outside and asked where her package was. “I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your white privilege,’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a bitch about it,’ turned around and walked away,” said apartment complex owner Doug Smith.

“Ramirez was so enraged that she began punching the woman in the head and upper body, landing as many as 10 blows. … Surveillance footage filmed by cameras positioned both outside and inside the lobby of the building shows Ramirez push the woman up against the front entrance and continue to strike her,” The Daily Mailnoted.

“The sheriffs say the attack left her with a possible broken nose and visible injuries,” KRON 4 reported.

Ramirez, who claimed she struck the elderly woman in self-defense, was charged with two counts of elder abuse and battery involving serious bodily injury. She was held on $100,000 bail.

Amazon released a statement saying that Ramirez had been fired. The company stated, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Smith added, “It was frightening to see an Amazon driver do that, somebody who we allow onto the property to provide us a service.” He added, “I don’t know. I just think that the violence we’re seeing these days is very troubling. I was very pleased to see Sheriff [Gregory] Ahern and his deputies do a quick response,” NBC Bay Area reported.

“The victim has not wanted to comment to the media,” SFist noted.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said, “We can’t have our delivery drivers or people out there in the community attacking people, punching people in the face.”

SHOCKING VIDEO shows an Amazon Driver giving a 67 year old Castro Valley woman a beat down after words were exchanged. 21 year old woman arrested by Alco Sherrif…who says suspect claims self defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/umTVNityDi — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) June 4, 2021

CNBC reported in April:

In March, an Amazon Web Services senior manager sued Amazon for allegedly discriminating against Black and female employees at its corporate offices. Charlotte Newman also claimed Amazon paid her less than similarly qualified White coworkers. Newman said she endured racial and sexual harassment by her coworkers and supervisors, including being told that she looked “like a gorilla,” according to the complaint.

An Amazon spokesperson stated, “We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. We are currently investigating the new allegations included in the lawsuit.”

