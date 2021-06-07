https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-princeton-prof-double-standard-ny-shrink-murdering-white-people

Dr. Carol Swain argued Sunday that the New York City psychiatrist who recently told a Yale School of Medicine audience that she fantasized about “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person” is guilty of what could essentially be categorized as reverse racism.

What is the background?

That psychiatrist, Dr. Aruna Khilanani, incited controversy last week when her remarks, delivered April 6 at Yale’s Child Study Center, gained attention online.

The lecture, titled “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” claimed “white people are psychologically dependent on black rage” and that white people are unable to display empathy toward black people.

While explaining that she removed most white people from her social circle and friend groups, Khilanani celebrated having murderous fantasies.

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor,” she told the Yale audience.

Khilanani also claimed that all white people are racist (“there are no good apples out there”) and that white people will never be able to see their racism; therefore, they are unable to not be racist. Khilanani later defended her remarks in an interview published by Bari Weiss.

What did Swain say?

Swain, a former Princeton professor, argued on “Fox & Friends” that Khilanani’s remarks expose a “double standard” about racial hate speech in American discourse.

“There is a dangerous double standard that allows racial and ethnic minorities to engage in hate speech without any consequence, and this has been going on for years,” Swain said. “What I’ve always noticed is that the universities seem to reward the ones who make the most outrageous, the most hate-filled statements.”

Swain added that Khilanani should be reprimanded by professional boards of which she is a member because “she should not be practicing medicine.”

“What she says matters. There are lunatics that may be listening to her speech right now that will go out and act on her fantasy. She has planted that in someone’s mind,” Swain said. “That statement should have ended the career of that doctor because she is unfit to practice medicine.”

What did Yale say?

Yale Medical School officials said they “reviewed a recording of the talk and found the tone and content antithetical to the values of the school.”

“In deciding whether to post the video, we weighed our grave concern about the extreme hostility, imagery of violence, and profanity expressed by the speaker against our commitment to freedom of expression,” the statement continued. “We ultimately decided to post the video with access limited to those who could have attended the talk — the members of the Yale community.”

The video was, indeed, published internally with the following disclaimer, “This video contains profanity and imagery of violence. Yale School of Medicine expects the members of our community to speak respectfully to one another and to avoid the use of profanity as a matter of professionalism and acknowledgment of our common humanity. Yale School of Medicine does not condone imagery of violence or racism against any group.”

The New York State Office of the Professionals, which issues licenses to practice medicine in the Empire State, has not commented on Khilanani’s talk.

Khilanani has held a medical license in New York since 2008, according to the New York Times.







