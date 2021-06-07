https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/06/hawthorn-biden-border/

Just in case you forgot, the southern border is still an absolute mess under Biden’s so-called “leadership.”

His decision to open the floodgates to thousands of undocumented migrants has wreaked absolute havoc on our border and for the most part, our media is virtually silent over it.

They’re not the only ones who seem to be ignoring the problem; as Biden and his team seem to be actively trying to sweep the problem under the rug.

Border? What border????

Although Kamala Harris is now making a half-hearted attempt to try and slap a bandaid on a gushing wound by traveling to Guatemala and Mexico to find the “root cause” of the crisis.

Everyone knows that the blame for this falls at Biden’s shaky old feet, heck, even the president of Guatemala has placed the blame directly on Joe.

From New York Post Giammattei said in a CBS News interview that aired Sunday that the Biden administration is to blame for sparking the migration crisis. The Guatemalan president said he and Harris “are not on the same side of the coin” on migration. “We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” Giammattei said. When Biden took office, “The message changed too: ‘We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children,’” he said. “The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”

This is completely pathetic and Rep. Cawthorn just called it out in the most savagely perfect way possible.

Here’s what he said: “Kamala is traveling to Guatemala and Mexico to “deal with the root causes” of Biden’s border crisis. Meanwhile, the “root cause” sits in the White House eating ice cream before nap time.”

Kamala is traveling to Guatemala and Mexico to “deal with the root causes” of Biden’s border crisis. Meanwhile, the “root cause” sits in the White House eating ice cream before nap time. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) June 7, 2021

The truly sad part is that this probably isn’t too far from the truth.

After all, the media seems to be more concerned with asking hard-hitting questions about what ice cream flavor is his favorite, rather than our dismal economy or the nightmare at the border.

