The Georgia Republican Party passed a resolution on Saturday to censure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) after he refused to act on former President TrumpDonald TrumpMo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit Democratic congressional election review finds party lacked economic, pandemic recovery message in 2020 Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge MORE’s false claims of election fraud in the state, despite mounting pressure.

Trump in January asked Raffensperger to overturn his loss to President Biden Joe BidenFauci, Jill Biden visit New York vaccine site More than 100 former world leaders call on G7 countries to to pay for global COVID-19 vaccination Ukraine’s president implores Biden to meet him before summit with Putin MORE in the state, despite Biden securing nearly 12,000 more votes. Trump claimed that fraud had infiltrated the election.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger in a January phone call, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post.

Trump’s pressure on Raffensperger came days after a signature audit of the election results in a key Georgia county confirmed there was no fraud, which was the third review to bolster Biden’s win in the Peach State.

State Republicans said they were censuring Raffensperger for “dereliction of his Constitutional duty,” according to a copy of the resolution obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The resolution accuses Raffensperger of “undermining the security of our elections” by permitting “mass mailings” of absentee ballot applications, which Republicans say “created opportunities for fraud and overwhelmed election offices.”

Additionally, the party said the absentee ballots made signature matching “nearly impossible,” and it took issue with allowing ballot drop boxes “without proper chain of custody.”

The GOP also said Raffensperger ignored sworn affidavits and set aside evidence claiming voter fraud.

In a statement to The Hill, Raffensperger called the GOP’s reasons for censure “perfidious and void of facts and reality.”

“My office will continue to uphold the rule of law and support the democratic process. We will continue to fight frivolous lawsuits by losing candidates like Stacey Abrams and former President Trump,” he added.

Raffensperger last month said he plans to run for reelection next year, despite the criticism from within his own party. Trump, however, has already endorsed his challenger, Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceRepublicans try but can’t escape Jan. 6 GOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate path uncertain after House approves Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Ga.).

The party passed the resolution at the Georgia GOP convention this weekend.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump loyalists boo Kemp at Georgia’s GOP convention Georgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock Stacey Abrams: Voting restriction bills are ‘subversion of American democracy’ MORE (R), who is also running for reelection in 2022, received boos from Trump loyalists at the convention, after the former president attacked him for not supporting efforts to overturn the election.

