BREAKING: Texas Sues Biden Administration for Ending Trump’s ‘Stay in Mexico’ Asylum Policy

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.13.21

The state of Texas filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden Administration over its decision to end Donald Trump’s ‘Stay in Mexico’ asylum policy; a move they claim will cost the local government millions in damages.

“The result of this arbitrary and capricious decision has been a huge surge of Central American migrants, including thousands of unaccompanied minors, passing through Mexico in order to advance meritless asylum claims at the U.S. border,” Texas wrote in the suit.

JUST IN: Texas sues Biden admin for rescinding Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers https://t.co/Eb7OC6WSmd pic.twitter.com/n0zbY82nh1 — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accidentally admitted what most Americans have known for weeks Monday: Mexico and Guatemala are now increasing security to “Make crossing the border more difficult.”

“We understand that there was an agreement with Honduras, Mexico, and Guatemala to place more troops at the border… When were these implements struck?” asked one reporter.

“There have been a series of bilateral discussions,” said Psaki. “There was a commitment to increase border security… I think the objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey and make crossing the borders more difficult.”

.@PressSec on Mexico and Guatemala increasing their border security: “I think the objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey and make crossing the borders more difficult.” pic.twitter.com/owHts11cvG — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris continued to completely ignore the crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Sunday; instead choosing to post a picture of herself aboard a private plane.

“Brighter days are ahead,” posted the VP.

Brighter days are ahead. pic.twitter.com/UiLhRPON0l — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 11, 2021

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich confirmed over the weekend that Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to respond to his official invitation to tour the humanitarian crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border.

“I guess if you were a philosopher you would say no response is a very loud response because we’ve not received any response,” Brnovich told Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell.

Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed by Joe Biden to oversee the administration’s handling of the border crisis more than 19 days ago but has so-far failed to deliver any major address on the issue.

“Her assigned efforts on immigration, which includes overseeing diplomatic efforts with Northern Triangle countries, fit into a broader trend of the administration delegating substantial foreign policy responsibilities to her. For example, she has held calls with major world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu,” reports Fox News.

“Since the beginning of the administration and a week after Biden’s announcement, Harris has fielded questions from the media but has yet to hold a formal press conference. Meanwhile, the border crisis captivated the nation’s attention and raised a series of concerns about national security and the stability of the U.S. immigration system as a whole,” adds Fox.

“So this new surge we’re dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to – and to stop what’s happening,” Biden said last Wednesday.

“And so, this increase has been consequential, but the vice president has agreed – among the multiple other things that I have her leading – and I appreciate it – agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept re- – the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders – at their borders.”

