http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Tbl3Buk0vE8/

Following a recent trip to the United States-Mexico border, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) slammed President Joe Biden and his administration’s “weak policies” for the ongoing border crisis.

Donalds took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris, who was put in charge of solving the border crisis, for visiting Guatemala rather than the border. He advised that Mexican cartels profited “billions of dollars” as a result of the Biden administration.

“[F]irst, the big thing is the answers aren’t down there in Guatemala because the cartel is actively recruiting. They’re making about $5 billion this year trafficking people across our southern border,” Donalds stated. “And so you don’t have to go to Guatemala to know what’s actually going on. What’s going on is the administration’s weak policies allow the cartels to make billions of dollars. It’s that simple. If it’s hard for the cartel to make money, they’re not going to allow for people to be trafficked across our border. If the cartel does not allow for people to be trafficked across our border, Border Patrol will not be overwhelmed, and we can secure our border.”

“They need to reverse their policies immediately because our Border Patrol agents are not monitoring the border — they are essentially triaging people at the border and then turning them loose in the United States,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

