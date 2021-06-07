https://noqreport.com/2021/06/07/guatemalan-president-blasts-bidens-border-policies-for-enabling-criminal-human-smugglers/

After gifting reporters a cookie of her face, Vice President Kamala Harris has made her way to Guatemala to discuss the “root causes” of an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration into the United States since President Biden took office in January. I’m here in Guatemala City for my first international trip as Vice President. I look forward to meeting with President @DrGiammattei and community leaders. pic.twitter.com/HHCWRt2zBi — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 7, 2021 WATCH: Vice President Harris speaks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei about migration, in her first foreign trip as VP.

“Our security and prosperity depends on what happens abroad,” she says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/4VXeqhDA8S — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2021 Ahead of her arrival, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei blasted the Biden Administration for “family reunification” policies that enable human trafficking and smuggling.

“The message changed to ‘we’re going to reunite families and we’re going to reunite children. The very next day the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States,” Giammattei said during an interview with CBS News. Joe Biden is responsible for this border crisis.

Even the President of Guatemala agrees. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/L9ncmVjv5R — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 7, 2021 […]

