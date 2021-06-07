https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/guatemalan-president-tells-kamala-harris-put-face-mask-video/

Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala to discuss the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

After ignoring the border crisis for months, Kamala Harris traveled to the Northern Triangle and echoed Trump in her remarks to Guatemalans.

Kamala Harris held a joint presser with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei.

The Guatemalan president reminded Kamala Harris to put on a face mask as she walked away from the lectern – and she listened.

Embarrassing and pathetic.

Guatemalan President reminds fully-vaccinated VP Harris to wear a mask after joint press conference pic.twitter.com/o6hok18SGI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2021

