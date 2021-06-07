A group of Guatemalans protested Sunday as Vice President Kamala Harris arrived for a visit to their country.
Signs reading “Kamala Mind Your Own Business” “Kamala Go Home” and even, “Kamala, Trump Won” were displayed outside the airport.
A demonstrator shows a signal during a protest against the visit of the United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, outside the Air Force Base in Guatemala City, on June 6, 2021. – The Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrives in Guatemala this Sunday, on her first trip to Latin America, to address issues related to the growing migration to her country and the fight against corruption. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
“We’re not against Kamala Harris’s diplomatic visit, but rather her interference and blackmail in return for aid,” said members of the group Society In Action, according to El Faro English.
“We’re against their agenda of imposing the LGBTQ, pro-abortion ideology,” a member told El Faro. “In Guatemala we’re pro-life,”