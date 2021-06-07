http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xXqqCVRQ5E8/guatemalans-to-kamala-harris-clueless-yankee-go-home.php

Kamala Harris is visiting Guatemala carrying this message from Joe Biden: “Guatemalans stay home.” Indeed, according to this New York Post report, Harris pleaded with potential migrants not to come to U.S.

Begging people not to do what they clearly believe is in their interests isn’t much of a strategy for dealing with the border crisis. Thus, it’s not surprising that Harris isn’t being well received.

Protesters greeted Harris with such signs as “Trump won,” “Kamala, Go home,” “Kamala, Mind Your Own Business,” “Guatemala is pro-life,” and “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals.”

It’s not clear from any report I’ve seen how many people participated in the anti-Harris protests. It’s possible that the numbers were small.

But Harris also received disapproval from Guatemala’s president, Alejandro Giammattei. He told CBS News that the Biden administration is to blame for sparking the migration crisis.

That’s certainly true. As Giammattei says, when Biden took office, the U.S. message changed to: “‘We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children.’ The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”

Giammattei concluded by stating that he and Harris “are not on the same side of the coin” on migration. I’ll say.

I doubt that Benjamin Franklin could have made much headway selling Biden’s positions on migration to Guatemala. I also doubt that Kamala Harris is taken seriously by officials in that country. Beyond the office she holds, there’s no reason why she should be.

Finally, isn’t it interesting that Biden made Harris his point person for border issues? Clearly, he did her no favor. It seems likely that Biden, or whoever decided to give her this thankless task, did not intend one.

