https://hannity.com/media-room/harris-i-believe-that-if-you-come-to-our-border-you-will-be-turned-back/

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the people of Guatemala Monday during her first official trip outside the United States; saying illegal immigrants will be “turned back” at the US-Mexico border.

“The goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the US-Mexico border: Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border,” said the Vice President.

.@VP Kamala Harris: “We, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back.” pic.twitter.com/IZJrwLJuLr — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2021

“I believe that if you come to our border, you will be turned back! Let’s discourage our friends and neighbors from embarking on an extremely dangerous journey,” she added.

Watch Harris’ comments above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above. BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.” “You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden. “It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

