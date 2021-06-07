https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/heres-an-explanation-for-national-geographics-editor-playing-the-race-card-in-her-solicitation-for-subscribers/

Earlier today, we told you about a mass email from the editor of National Geographic, Susan Goldberg, who signed off on her invitation to subscribe with her own “race card”: “White, privileged, with much to learn.” As Brit Hume pointed out, at least the “much to learn” description seemed spot-on:

From a mass email the editor of National Geographic sent out. America surely has the most insufferable elite. pic.twitter.com/hjL7w4IQ0h — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 7, 2021

We’ve since learned that Michele Norris 10 years ago launched something called the Race Card Project, “which asks people to describe their feelings on race in just six words.” We’d never heard of it, but National Geographic began a photo essay on it a week ago.

Ten years ago, @michele_norris launched the Race Card Project, which asks people to describe their feelings on race in just 6 words. She thought few would respond. Here are some of the responses—out of half a million so far—that she’s received. https://t.co/B09VJ4M5r4 pic.twitter.com/aa1Q33SrfK — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 2, 2021

“I am not an exotic creature.” pic.twitter.com/aDWv5Qm6rN — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 5, 2021

Here’s today’s entry:

“I’m ashamed for my ancestors’ race.” pic.twitter.com/fuzuSDMfdb — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 7, 2021

Lindsey Lovel Heidrich was born in Arkansas and her ancestors ran a small plantation in Georgia and owned slaves. “When I try and bring things up, or I try and criticize the South, you know, it’s never gone over great with my family.” — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 7, 2021

The actual point of this post is what? — Michellevelli Magdalene (@beautifulwitts) June 7, 2021

Worrying about your long dead ancestors is a waste of time. That includes being overly proud or embarrassed. — Ray “Boogity Boogity” Stevens (@RayStevensNot) June 7, 2021

What an absurd racist statement. It’s fine to be ashamed of your ancestors’ actions. But ashamed of their race? What the actual hell? — ADC (@ADC18496169) June 7, 2021

So she should be ashamed of her ancestors. To confuse personal acts with races’ sins is what… racists do. — Gargotaire – Ajudeu-me a publicar! Llegiu la bio! (@Gargotejant) June 7, 2021

She’s mad at her race or her family’s history? Because only one of those makes sense here. — Rich Hill (@vivalalomarica) June 7, 2021

No one gives a flying shit about her prostrating herself. I’m sure her ancestors are absolutely ashamed of her. — Chain🚬 (@ThatBartender) June 7, 2021

I feel immense pride for inventing the integrated circuit. I mean, I didn’t do it. Those who did are long dead and I never met them, but we share the same skin color so I guess I should feel good about it or something. — KevinSchooler (@schooler_kevin) June 7, 2021

What does any of this have to do with National Geographic — Brandon Orgeron (@brandon_orgeron) June 7, 2021

This might be the dumbest thread in the history of Twitter — John Dillermand (@JohnDillermand) June 7, 2021

You have lost us as subscribers. What pandering hogwash. — Resist46 🇺🇲🎨🎶✝️🍉🥦🥑 (@StephanieRuff3) June 7, 2021

What in the “white guilt” is this bullshit? — Trash (@ThyArtIsSin) June 7, 2021

Can you stop? Start posting pictures of trees again — HistoryHorthy (@HHorthy) June 7, 2021

All those people look miserable. I tend to avoid people like that no matter what race. — pottsmike (@pottsmike914) June 7, 2021

“Sick of the left’s divisive racism.” — Voluntaryist Keith (@an_capitalist) June 7, 2021

Are we adding our “race cards” to our Twitter bios along with our pronouns? Because that’s a good one.

What I take from most of these is that these people have serious mental and emotional issues that they need to work through, not that there is some massive problem with racism. Most of these people aren’t even pointing to any specific racist incident, just amorphous feelings. — Newman (@mt_newman) June 7, 2021

Did any of the half-million people who responded respond with pride? Or it is just a photo essay of sad-looking people?

