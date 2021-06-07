https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/heres-an-explanation-for-national-geographics-editor-playing-the-race-card-in-her-solicitation-for-subscribers/

Earlier today, we told you about a mass email from the editor of National Geographic, Susan Goldberg, who signed off on her invitation to subscribe with her own “race card”: “White, privileged, with much to learn.” As Brit Hume pointed out, at least the “much to learn” description seemed spot-on:

We’ve since learned that Michele Norris 10 years ago launched something called the Race Card Project, “which asks people to describe their feelings on race in just six words.” We’d never heard of it, but National Geographic began a photo essay on it a week ago.

Here’s today’s entry:

Are we adding our “race cards” to our Twitter bios along with our pronouns? Because that’s a good one.

Did any of the half-million people who responded respond with pride? Or it is just a photo essay of sad-looking people?

