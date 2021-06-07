https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-what-you-need-to-know-from-a-wild-weekend-of-sports-3

Have you ever been so overwhelmed by the sheer number of sporting events available to you that it actually stresses you out?

I have, and it occurred this weekend.

From the NBA and NHL playoffs, to the men’s college baseball tournament and the Belmont Stakes, the options were endless. It’s impossible for one person to catch them all — if you’re normal and have one television — but The Daily Wire is here to make sure you’re up to date on all the happenings in the sports world from the weekend.

Let’s take a look at how the weekend unfolded.

NBA Playoffs

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Wow. The Clippers — for now — have avoided another embarrassing playoff defeat. After dropping the first two games of the series to the Dallas Mavericks at home, the Clippers won both games in Dallas to even the series before losing game five. On Friday night, Kawhi Leonard put on one of the greatest two-way performances you’ll ever see in basketball, finishing with 45 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists while flying all over the court defensively in a Clippers victory. Game seven was Sunday afternoon, and Leonard wouldn’t be denied, finishing with 28 points on 10-15 shooting from the floor, as the Clippers found a way to escape round one. Luka Doncic was amazing as usual — 46 points, 14 assists and 7 rebounds — but he didn’t get enough help from his supporting cast as the Mavs lost in the first round for the sixth time since 2011.

And by the way … I’m quite aware that my prediction of the Clippers as Western Conference champions was controversial, but I’m still alive! I also said the Lakers would lose to the Suns in the first round, but who’s counting.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: In a matchup made in heaven, the Nets and Bucks played game one of their second round series on Saturday night, and the Nets showed why it’s worth it to have three superstars.

James Harden had to exit the game less than a minute into the game after re-injuring his hamstring, but Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points and Blake Griffin added 18 points of his own on 4-9 shooting from beyond the arc in the Nets 115-107 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, but the Bucks shot just 6-30 from three and suffered their first loss of the postseason. Game two is Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young took down “The Big Apple,” and “The City of Brotherly Love” is next in his sights.

Young scored 25 of his 35 points in the first half as the Hawks jumped out to a big lead early and managed to hang on late for a 128-124 victory. According to ESPN, the Hawks made 14 of their first 18 shots, and went on a 17-0 first half run to control the game from the tip.

“They hit us in the mouth to start the game,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were the more physical team. They were the more aggressive team. They played harder, early.”

Joel Embiid played for the Sixers after missing game five of the first round series with a torn meniscus, leading Philadelphia with 39 points, but was unable to carry his team all the way back from the early hole. Game two is Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NHL Playoffs

Montreal Canadiens vs Winnipeg Jets: Carey Price is at it again and the Jets are in a lot of trouble.

Don’t ever count out a hot goalie. Price collected his eighth career playoff shutout and Tyler Toffoli scored the Canadiens lone goal Friday night in Montreal’s 1-0 game two victory. Price was amazing again Sunday, securing 26 saves and giving up just one goal. The Canadiens are up 3-0 in the series.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas scored two goals late in the third period on Friday night to defeat the Avs 3-2 in game three. Sunday night, Vegas tied up the series 2-2 in a 5-1 victory due to Jonathan Marchessault’s fourth career hat trick.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes: The defending Stanley Cup champions took a commanding 3-1 series lead Saturday, with a 6-4 victory over the Hurricanes. Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist as the Lightning go for the series win Tuesday night.

New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins: The Islanders tied up the series 2-2 on Saturday — with a 4-1 victory over Boston — as Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 28 saves. Game five is Monday night.

Belmont Stakes

With Medina Spirit not allowed to participate — and trainer Bob Baffert suspended for two years — horse racing needed a break from the drama.

Essential Quality — the 6-5 favorite — passed Hot Rod Charlie on the final turn to win the Belmont Stakes. Trainer Brad Cox awaits the final decision from Churchill Downs to see if his other horse — Mandaloun – will be declared the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

College Baseball

Frankly, there were way too many games this weekend for me to give you all the information. The college baseball regionals are taking place in 16 different sites around the country, and the winners will move one step closer to the College World Series in Omaha.

If you didn’t catch one pitch of the action, let this one on Friday night in Knoxville be the one you saw.

Walk 0ff grand slam!

Women’s College World Series

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts threw the fifth perfect game in College World Series history on Friday night against UCLA. Alabama won 6-0.

ALABAMA’S MONTANA FOUTS THROWS A PERFECT GAME AT THE #WCWS! pic.twitter.com/TqJaKZAZ8t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 5, 2021

Softball has become a must-watch sport and I highly suggest you tune in.

I think it’s pretty remarkable how popular the Women’s World Series has become. ESPN is giving it prime time slots, and showing highlights (JMU, Alabama’s perfect game) right off the top of SportsCenter. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 5, 2021

