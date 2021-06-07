http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/upYV9ovx6IY/

Hirsh Singh, a Republican candidate for governor in New Jersey, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday where he discussed the upcoming primary election and the New Jersey gubernatorial election.

“My opponent, Jack Ciattarelli called Trump a charlatan,” Singh told host Matthew Boyle. “He said President Trump was unfit to be president and he also basically told Chris Christie he should drop out as governor after he endorsed President Trump. This guy hates President Trump, he hates Trump supporters and we gotta take him out to pasture. He has been in politics since I was three years old.”

“Let’s take these outdated politicians from a by-gone era and and just remove them because they don’t do justice for us, the Republican Party, or the greatest president of my lifetime, President Trump,” Singh added.

According to Singh, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) “killed one-third of the small businesses” in the state with his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. “Those people are not coming out and voting for him again,” Singh said, concluding a “deal has been cut” between former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Murphy so a Democrat can serve as governor of the state.

“If Jack Ciattarelli wins this race on Tuesday… Phil Murphy will get re-elected because Trump supporters are not gonna come out for someone who literally bashed Trump for four years,” Singh said. “I’m the only person who can bring out the pro-life conservatives, the Second Amendment conservatives, the pro-Trump conservatives, and the minority communities and the women… as well as the youth for that matter.”

“In a lot of these urban areas, they think Democrat means Democracy and Republican means racist. I can destroy that entire narrative and make sure that we not only win this governor’s race, but also retake the state senate and state assembly to make New Jersey a Republican state,” Singh stated.

He went on to note Murphy is “so much more horrible than people realize,” saying he used to be “in charge of the DNC’s whole fundraising outfit nationwide, he was the ambassador to Germany underneath Obama, [and] he was a Goldman Sachs executive.”

Singh also stated the “establishment media is trying to lie because they do not care what’s in the best interest of the people” and that they are “trying to keep control of money.”

“We’ve got to stop them because this is not about money, it’s about saving America,” Singh said.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

