An armed homeowner reportedly took the life of a home invasion suspect during a Thursday night encounter, police say.

The incident took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the famed French Quarter neighborhood.

What are the details?

According to a Friday report from the Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate, the suspect — identified by WVUE-TV as 29-year-old Matthew Clark — reportedly entered a French Quarter home around 7 p.m. local time and lunged toward the homeowner.

The homeowner — who is not facing charges at the time of this reporting — remains unnamed at this time.

Neighbors later told police that they witnessed a male who appeared to have been intoxicated and who was yanking on buildings’ door handles along the block.

Two witnesses said that the suspect was banging his fists on neighborhood doors and appeared to be so drunk he could barely remain on his feet.

When the suspect arrived at what would be his final destination and began pounding on its door, the homeowner reportedly retrieved a gun and opened the door.

At that point, the suspect reportedly lunged at the homeowner, who, in turn, fatally wounded the would-be intruder.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told the outlet that the homeowner is not facing charges “based on the investigation and circumstances of this incident.”

As such, the department said it would not release any further information about the armed homeowner.

Area resident Dereck “Woody” Terry told WVUE-TV that the situation is “unfortunate.”

“I mean these things happen but again it’s Thursday night at 6 o’clock with a drizzle and you don’t expect something like that to go down,” Terry told the station. “We don’t know the real story. Hearing bits and pieces of what happened. But it’s unfortunate regardless.”

Surveillance video captured the moments that led to the fatal shooting.

