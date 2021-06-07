https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/i-believe-in-science-has-turned-into-i-do-not-question-authority-epic-thread-explains-the-lefts-obsessive-brainwashed-slobbering-over-fauci/

For far too many people on the Left, Fauci has truly become the High Priest of COVID, and they are his flock.

This is why they become so incredibly ANGRY when anyone questions their “Savior’s” motives, ideas, or actions. This thread does a pretty exceptional job of explaining the whole crazy mess.

I do not question expert authority.

That is terrifying.

We’re Americans, dammit. We question everything (and everybody)!

Is this sort of like those climate change scientists who receive bank from the gov and who keep insisting climate change is manmade? Asking for a friend.

Projects that conform to whatever government prioritizes at any particular moment.

Almost like COVID was pretty damn lucrative.

Hell, it was for Andrew Cuomo … and we all know Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee.

This is not science.

IT’S POLITICS.

So.

Much.

This.

It’s all about pretending the things they are doing to limit your freedoms are for your own good.

And far too many people bought into it over the past 15 months.

***

Related:

‘Stop FUNDING criminals’! Kamala Harris’ ‘greeting’ in Guatemala was LESS than welcoming (and hilariously PERFECT)

White male academic BOOMER shaming 2 young POC authors for opposing Critical Race Theory does NOT go well for him, like at all

When someone shows you who they really are: Human/Civil rights ‘activist’ and BLM supporter claims Israel is THE SAME as Nazi Germany

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...