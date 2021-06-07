https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/khilanani-anti-white-yale-lecture

During a lecture at the Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center, a New York City-based psychiatrist told students and faculty that she fantasizes about “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way,” among several other shockingly race-hating statements.

In April, Dr. Aruna Khilanani — a New York-based forensic psychiatrist and psychoanalyst — delivered the talk called “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind” virtually as part of the Yale School of Medicine’s “Child Study Center Grand Rounds,” a lecture program for “trainees in child psychiatry, psychology, and social work, faculty, clinicians, and scientists.”

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck shared several quotes from an

audio recording of the lecture provided by Bari Weiss, a former opinion writer and editor for the New York Times.

Here are a few of Khilanani’s statements from the audio:

“This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.”

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor.”

“White people are out of their minds. And they have been for a long time.”

“White people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath.”

“We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea.”

“We must take a stand. We must speak out, because this is evil,” Glenn said in response to Khilanani’s shocking lecture. “I don’t care who you voted for, you know this is evil.”

