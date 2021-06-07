https://justthenews.com/government/internet-outage-shuts-down-websites-apps-worldwide?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Websites and apps around the world – including CNN, HBO Max and Spotify – went down Tuesday after the major content delivery network Fastly had a widespread failure.

Fastly also supports such sites as The New York Times, Hulu and Reddit, according to CNN.

Other major internet platforms and sites including Amazon, Target, and the UK government website Gov.uk also were reportedly impacted.

The problem is related to an outage at Fastly’s cloud service provider. The problem was fixed by about 7 a.m. ET., but internet user afterward were still reporting some problems getting on sites.

