Maybe Kamala Harris took Guatemala’s less than welcoming reception a teensy bit personally? Hey, don’t get us wrong, we agree with what Kammy is saying but this doesn’t sound like the friendly, tolerant, and kind Democrats who have spent the last four years telling Hispanics that Republicans are racist for wanting our immigration laws adhered to.

They probably just figured she’s super unpopular anyway so let her be the a-hole, right?

Wow, Kamala is 0-2 with this trip.

If Trump said this we’d hear nothing but how xenophobic, racist, and evil he is.

But you know, it’s ok with Kamala.

