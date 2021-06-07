https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/is-this-the-part-where-we-call-her-xenophobic-kamala-harris-message-to-guatemala-migrants-is-less-than-welcoming-and-lol-watch/

Huh.

Maybe Kamala Harris took Guatemala’s less than welcoming reception a teensy bit personally? Hey, don’t get us wrong, we agree with what Kammy is saying but this doesn’t sound like the friendly, tolerant, and kind Democrats who have spent the last four years telling Hispanics that Republicans are racist for wanting our immigration laws adhered to.

Watch this:

NEW – Kamala Harris to Guatemala migrants: “Do not come!”pic.twitter.com/3H66RwM6ih — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 7, 2021

XENOPHOBE!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

They probably just figured she’s super unpopular anyway so let her be the a-hole, right?

“This won’t air in the US will it?” https://t.co/diKhaAubWe — 👑Shigero of Yomitan (@pancakeliberty) June 7, 2021

Wow, Kamala is 0-2 with this trip.

“Stay away! Stay far away and don’t take advantage of our free welfare benefits, public education and healthcare! And pretty please, above all else, DON’T vote in our elections!!” pic.twitter.com/ao4iH8nsUW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 7, 2021

Wink wink, nudge nudge, know what I mean?

Heh.

Lolololol if Trump said that they’d say he’s condemning millions to certain death. — ZerpDerp (@ZerpD) June 7, 2021

If Trump said this we’d hear nothing but how xenophobic, racist, and evil he is.

But you know, it’s ok with Kamala.

***

