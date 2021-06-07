https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/cult-kamala-harris-hands-cookies-face/

Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala on Sunday to discuss the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

After ignoring the border crisis for months, Kamala Harris is traveling to the Northern Triangle but she managed to make the trip about herself.

Harris made a trip to the back of Air Force Two and handed out cookies with her face on them.

According to reports, a black-owned business gave the cookies to Kamala Harris and she handed them out to reporters.

TRENDING: IT’S WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT! Fauci and Top US Doctors Caught! They CONSPIRED to Disqualify Hydroxychloroquine as COVID Treatment — MILLIONS DEAD AS A RESULT

Imagine if Trump or Pence did this.

Kamala Harris received a lot of backlash.

Kamala was greeted by pro-Trump protesters at the airport this weekend. They told her to go home.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...