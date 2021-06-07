https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/cult-kamala-harris-hands-cookies-face/

Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala on Sunday to discuss the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

After ignoring the border crisis for months, Kamala Harris is traveling to the Northern Triangle but she managed to make the trip about herself.

Harris made a trip to the back of Air Force Two and handed out cookies with her face on them.

According to reports, a black-owned business gave the cookies to Kamala Harris and she handed them out to reporters.

Imagine if Trump or Pence did this.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

Kamala Harris received a lot of backlash.

As a former Military Aide during the Clinton administration, I never even imagined this level of narcissism. And, all on YOUR tax dollars America! Democrats, even you can’t be cool with this.@KamalaHarris — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 7, 2021

The Heiress prepares — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2021

Not a cult. — Internet Dad Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 7, 2021

“Here you go, everyone. I thought you might like to eat my face.” What a weirdo. Extremely disturbing behavior. https://t.co/t1QzpAmqlC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2021

Does she wake up and wonder “hmmm what can I do today to become even more unlikeable?” https://t.co/pNRWzw1GNK — Harv (@harvtalks) June 7, 2021

Kamala was greeted by pro-Trump protesters at the airport this weekend. They told her to go home.

