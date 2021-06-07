http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ecPPz43FbLM/

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill accused Senator Joe Manchin (D, WV) of being a “power-hungry white dude” after the senator refused to vote for the Biden Administration’s overhaul of U.S. election law.

Hill, who has a well-worn track record of branding virtually everyone she disagrees with a racist, took to Twitter to baselessly accuse Manchin of “white supremacy” because he has a different opinion than she does.

This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021

Of course, Hill’s casual racism exemplified by her “white dude” comment, has yet to be punished by Twitter and likely won’t be.

Manchin, a Democrat known for resisting some of the more liberal positions his party takes, explained his reasoning for not voting in support of the Biden overhaul.

“Congressional action on federal voting rights legislation must be the result of both Democrats and Republicans coming together to find a pathway forward or we risk further dividing and destroying the republic we swore to protect and defend as elected officials,” Manchin wrote in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Manchin added that the proposed bill is “more than 800-page bill has garnered zero Republican support.”

So, a senator who is trying to bridge the partisan divide by forcing the parties to come together and do what’s best for the country is upholding “white supremacy.”

That’s pretty much on-brand for Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

