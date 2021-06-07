https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/jen-psaki-works-hard-to-dodge-question-about-why-biden-wh-were-silent-on-d-day-anniversary/

Saturday marked the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, but if you followed President Biden’s account you wouldn’t have heard anything about it. As a matter of fact, none of the White House accounts mentioned the anniversary:

President Joe Biden did not commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday despite being active on social media.

None of Biden’s Twitter accounts, @JoeBiden, @POTUS, or @WhiteHouse, made mention of one of America’s most notable military achievements. Biden did send out one tweet Sunday, but it made no mention of D-Day.

The omission of D-Day was noted by House Republicans, who pointed out the silence while sharing a recognition of the World War II battle.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today, and prepare for some dodging:

That’s the mother of all non-answers!

