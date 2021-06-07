https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/jen-psaki-works-hard-to-dodge-question-about-why-biden-wh-were-silent-on-d-day-anniversary/

Saturday marked the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, but if you followed President Biden’s account you wouldn’t have heard anything about it. As a matter of fact, none of the White House accounts mentioned the anniversary:

President Joe Biden did not commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday despite being active on social media. None of Biden’s Twitter accounts, @JoeBiden, @POTUS, or @WhiteHouse, made mention of one of America’s most notable military achievements. Biden did send out one tweet Sunday, but it made no mention of D-Day. The omission of D-Day was noted by House Republicans, who pointed out the silence while sharing a recognition of the World War II battle.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today, and prepare for some dodging:

Jen Psaki won’t say why Biden was silent on D-Day, but says he values the service of those who served — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 7, 2021

Why didn’t Biden commemorate D-Day? Psaki: [waffle]pic.twitter.com/jfjrZxJRbG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2021

That’s the mother of all non-answers!

Her skills of dodging questions are poor and pathethic. — Madao ಠ_ಠ (@Madao_415) June 7, 2021

I think maybe we’ll commemorate it later 🤦‍♀️FAIL https://t.co/vHKpL5ClCo — Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 7, 2021

No he doesn’t. If he did he wouldn’t be trying to turn the USA into a Communist hell hole. https://t.co/mzkapLSFjS — GulagPrincess (@sogoldensolo) June 7, 2021

So close to his heart, he didn’t comment on it. Remember when they insisted on @kayleighmcenany stating she wouldn’t lie from the podium. All this lady does is lie. Imho https://t.co/7N9A1H7Kvj — TRUMP FROM JUMP (@LA42_LA42) June 7, 2021

