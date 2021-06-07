https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-says-no-sen-manchin-to-oppose-democrats-election-overhaul-legislation/

BREAKING NOW: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to ‘VOTE YES’ on Kavanaugh

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.05.18

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin unveiled his decision regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday afternoon; saying he will vote “yes” on President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

“I will vote to support Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” tweeted Manchin just seconds after GOP Sen. Susan Collins pledged her support to the potential Justice.

I will vote to support Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/1FfuMTOZz8 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 5, 2018

The support of Senators Manchin and Collins gives Judge Kavanaugh 51 likely votes in the United States Senate; enough to pass the 50-vote threshold and confirm the Justice to the United States Supreme Court.

The full Senate will vote as early as Saturday morning.