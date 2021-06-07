https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/kamala-harris-and-guatemala-president-completely-disagree-about-who-what-is-to-blame-for-border-crisis/

Kamala Harris visited Guatemala, possibly because it’s nowhere near the U.S./Mexico border, and the VP and Guatemalan president seem to disagree about what’s caused the border crisis:

NEW: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei says the Biden administration is at fault for border crisis, Harris blames climate change — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 7, 2021

Before the election, candidate Biden all but sent out the invitations for people to “surge to the border,” but naturally this admin won’t accept the blame, so climate change it is!

Climate Change??? If you want ppl to take CC seriously, blaming everything on it is not the way to go. https://t.co/3Sh5krOjoa — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 7, 2021

It’s easier than accepting responsibility.

Kamala’s just doing a bang up job. https://t.co/5CmII69jls — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 7, 2021

This is incredibly embarrassing for our country! 🤡 https://t.co/kNhKh2Rv7e — Arkansas Groyper ✝️🇺🇸 (@ArkansasGroyper) June 7, 2021

They are really about to ruin their own narrative by over using it as a scape goat…. https://t.co/Tx2K1FUl4E — DUBYA 🤝 (@Dubya_Lurks) June 7, 2021

And there’s no end in sight to “climate change” being to blame for anything and everything (unless racism is a more desirable accusation depending on the circumstance).

