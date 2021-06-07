https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/07/kamala-harris-makes-perhaps-her-most-narcissistic-move-yet-n392527
About The Author
Related Posts
Georgians Should Take Note as Raphael Warnock Tries Sabotaging Another State Over Its Voting Laws
May 12, 2021
Majority of Voters Say Preventing Fraud In Elections is More Important Than Making Voting Easier
April 15, 2021
The Media Is Building the GOP's 2024 Candidate for Them
April 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy