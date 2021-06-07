https://www.oann.com/kamala-harris-visits-guatemala-countrys-president-blames-biden-admin-for-border-crisis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kamala-harris-visits-guatemala-countrys-president-blames-biden-admin-for-border-crisis

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei meets with Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:55 AM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Kamala Harris did not receive a warm welcome in Guatemala after the country’s president blamed the Biden administration for the border crisis.

Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, who said he and Harris are not on the same side of the coin on the migration issue. He added, the White House needs to send a more clear message to prevent people from leaving his country.

Harris was also greeted by protesters chanting “Trump won” and “go home” as she arrived in Guatemala. Large signs near the Central American country’s palace also read “mind your own business.”

“I am against her stepping over the sovereignty of the Guatemalan…most of all to bring an anti-corruption agenda, where they protect good but corrupt people, where she has met with convicts in the United States,” stated Jorge Lemus, former captain of infantry for the Guatemalan Army. “What fight against corruption is she talking about? It’s the U.S. Embassy that protects Hellen Mack and its 400 NGO’S who invade properties.”

This comes as the Biden administration has vowed to provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid for the region.

