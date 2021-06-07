https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/katie-pavlich-seeks-fact-check-after-jake-sullivan-says-president-biden-has-had-an-unbelievably-packed-schedule/

As Twitchy reported earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joined Jen Psaki in the White House briefing room Monday, where he answered questions about how President Biden was going to address the scars President Trump had left on our European allies, or if they were too deep to heal.

There are plenty of clips of Sullivan answering reporters’ questions, but what caught Katie Pavlich’s ear was Sullivan’s claim that Biden has had “an unbelievably packed schedule.” He’s already delegated finding the root causes of the border crisis, implementing his jobs plan, and lobbying for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to Vice President Kamala Harris. (She’s also chairing the National Space Council.) So what’s left on his plate, exactly? Can we get a fact-check?

And what’s the deal with the White House cat? When are we getting some action on that?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...