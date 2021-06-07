https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/katie-pavlich-seeks-fact-check-after-jake-sullivan-says-president-biden-has-had-an-unbelievably-packed-schedule/
As Twitchy reported earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joined Jen Psaki in the White House briefing room Monday, where he answered questions about how President Biden was going to address the scars President Trump had left on our European allies, or if they were too deep to heal.
There are plenty of clips of Sullivan answering reporters’ questions, but what caught Katie Pavlich’s ear was Sullivan’s claim that Biden has had “an unbelievably packed schedule.” He’s already delegated finding the root causes of the border crisis, implementing his jobs plan, and lobbying for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to Vice President Kamala Harris. (She’s also chairing the National Space Council.) So what’s left on his plate, exactly? Can we get a fact-check?
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden has had “an unbelievably packed schedule”
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2021
Bookmarking this for when the WH calls a lid in an hour.
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 7, 2021
— NanaSays 🍓🍉🌹🇺🇸😉 (@nanalong89) June 7, 2021
Really? Packed? Packed to go to Wilmington every weekend to feed the dogs
— TonyParra (@alirioparrajr) June 7, 2021
Those nap times really do eat up a lot of time on the daily calendar
— Jersey Jay (@JayJersey14) June 7, 2021
Morning, afternoon and evening naps
— Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) June 7, 2021
Correct, it is unbelievable
— hopi1 (@hopi1) June 7, 2021
The word LID comes to mind 😆😆
— Duane (@Duane72772187) June 7, 2021
He couldn’t even remember D-Day
— Lady Lubbock (@texastechgirl70) June 7, 2021
Oh please.
— Diana53931990 (@Diana539319901) June 7, 2021
So packed he can’t talk to reporters!
— jmac (@jmac_922) June 7, 2021
Is he up yet today?
— Hey Now (@pleasantville73) June 7, 2021
The Lid Presidency™️
— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 7, 2021
When you call a lid by mid afternoon most days… well then I can see how they’d describe that as a packed schedule… he’s got those Mayberry RFD reruns and his blue plate early dinner to get to after calling the lid
— Patrick (@PGoodieTX) June 7, 2021
Considering it runs between noon and 3pm with a couple of nap times and a snack time built in, it sounds exhausting. Does Sleepy Joe put his own shoes on?
— Downing Hopkins (@td_hopkins) June 7, 2021
Yup-riding his bike, going to his house in Delaware.
— Deborah Glick, MSN, RN (@DeborahGlick1) June 7, 2021
Who is actually running things ?
— Edward J. Casey (@achs_fred) June 7, 2021
And what’s the deal with the White House cat? When are we getting some action on that?
