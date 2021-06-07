https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/katie-pavlich-seeks-fact-check-after-jake-sullivan-says-president-biden-has-had-an-unbelievably-packed-schedule/

As Twitchy reported earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joined Jen Psaki in the White House briefing room Monday, where he answered questions about how President Biden was going to address the scars President Trump had left on our European allies, or if they were too deep to heal.

There are plenty of clips of Sullivan answering reporters’ questions, but what caught Katie Pavlich’s ear was Sullivan’s claim that Biden has had “an unbelievably packed schedule.” He’s already delegated finding the root causes of the border crisis, implementing his jobs plan, and lobbying for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to Vice President Kamala Harris. (She’s also chairing the National Space Council.) So what’s left on his plate, exactly? Can we get a fact-check?

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden has had “an unbelievably packed schedule” Heh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2021

Bookmarking this for when the WH calls a lid in an hour. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 7, 2021

Really? Packed? Packed to go to Wilmington every weekend to feed the dogs — TonyParra (@alirioparrajr) June 7, 2021

Those nap times really do eat up a lot of time on the daily calendar — Jersey Jay (@JayJersey14) June 7, 2021

Morning, afternoon and evening naps — Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) June 7, 2021

Correct, it is unbelievable — hopi1 (@hopi1) June 7, 2021

The word LID comes to mind 😆😆 — Duane (@Duane72772187) June 7, 2021

He couldn’t even remember D-Day — Lady Lubbock (@texastechgirl70) June 7, 2021

Oh please. — Diana53931990 (@Diana539319901) June 7, 2021

So packed he can’t talk to reporters! — jmac (@jmac_922) June 7, 2021

Is he up yet today? — Hey Now (@pleasantville73) June 7, 2021

The Lid Presidency™️ — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 7, 2021

When you call a lid by mid afternoon most days… well then I can see how they’d describe that as a packed schedule… he’s got those Mayberry RFD reruns and his blue plate early dinner to get to after calling the lid — Patrick (@PGoodieTX) June 7, 2021

Considering it runs between noon and 3pm with a couple of nap times and a snack time built in, it sounds exhausting. Does Sleepy Joe put his own shoes on? — Downing Hopkins (@td_hopkins) June 7, 2021

Yup-riding his bike, going to his house in Delaware. — Deborah Glick, MSN, RN (@DeborahGlick1) June 7, 2021

Who is actually running things ? — Edward J. Casey (@achs_fred) June 7, 2021

And what’s the deal with the White House cat? When are we getting some action on that?

