Joe Throws Ukraine Under The Bus

The OBiden admistration has given Russia a huge win, allowing the Kremlin to complete the Nord Stream II pipeline, ensuring Europe’s reliance on Russian energy for decades, and harming America’s LNG industry. CDMedia wrote last year about the Biden crime family meeting with Russian energy executives only weeks after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Sounds just like Obama’s red lines alright.

This week Kremlin officials crowed about Nord Stream II being completed by year end, after Biden ended sanctions against the project.

But Biden continues to accuse Russia of malign behavior and ignores Chinese genocide and murder world wide; Biden is completely compromised by the Chinese Communist Party.

Move along now, these aren’t the droids you’re looking for.

“The current works will be finished by the yearend and the project will be commissioned,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday that the construction of one Nord Stream 2 line was over and the second one would be completed in 1.5-2 months.

CEO of Austria’s OMV, Rainer Seele, told TASS on the sidelines of the SPIEF that about 50 km of the second branch of Nord Stream 2 remained to be laid.

Nord Stream II will be a serious blow to Ukrainian finances as Russia will no longer have to pay Kyiv for transit rights.

Trump armed Ukraine. Biden launder money through Ukraine and threw Kyiv under the bus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he learned through the press — not any direct heads-up — that President Biden had decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat. w @DavidLawler10 https://t.co/CC7Q90vimb — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 6, 2021

