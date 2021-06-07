https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/07/lori-lightfoot-tries-to-backpedal-out-of-the-mess-her-racist-interview-policy-has-caused-n392933
About The Author
Related Posts
Question: Why Did a Biracial Student Fail 'Critical Race Theory' Class? Answer: Because He Refused to Confess His 'White Dominance'
March 12, 2021
Brian Stelter Owned After Ridiculous Rant on 'Need' for Reporters to Do Some Vaccine Virtue Signaling
April 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy