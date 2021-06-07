https://www.theblaze.com/news/mom-arrested-posing-as-daughter-in-middle-school

A mother in Texas was arrested last week after posing as her 13-year-old daughter and sneaking into a local middle school as part of an alleged effort to expose security flaws at schools.

What happened?

Casey Garcia, 30, was booked last Tuesday on charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records for impersonating her daughter and infiltrating the San Elizario Independent School District, the El Paso Times reported.

According to court records, she is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

The mother, who documented her “social experiment” and later posted it on social media, allegedly made it all the way to seventh period before she was noticed.







Going to school as my 13yr old daughter (Middle School edition)



youtu.be



In a video posted on YouTube, Garcia shows how she used skin tanner and hair dye in order to look more like her daughter.

She then reportedly breached security at the school by using her daughter’s ID number and reporting that she had signed in. She allegedly wasn’t asked to show a physical ID card. After that, she said hello to the principal and another faculty member and then attended her daughter’s classes.

In another YouTube video, titled, “Why I posed as my 13 year old daughter. A raw but real answer,” Garcia complained that throughout the day teachers were more concerned about her phone being out than they were about her true identity.

“I think the deal breaker for me was actually walking in and posing as a seventh-grader. I mean, I’m no spring chicken, but it wasn’t hard. And I made it to all seven periods, until the last teacher, she was female, and she said, ‘Julie, can you stay after class?’ And I said absolutely. She looked at me and she [said], ‘You’re not Julie.'”

“No, I’m not,” Garcia recalled replying. “I took off my mask, I took off my glasses, and I said, ‘No, I’m not Julie. I’m Julie’s mom.'”







Why I posed as my 13 year old daughter. A raw but real answer.



www.youtube.com



What else?

Garcia defended her actions by claiming she did it to show just how flawed security systems at schools can be. She added that she hopes her actions could help prevent future school shootings.

“I’m telling you right now, we need better security at our schools. This is what I tried to prove,” she explained, adding, “I kind of feel like I proved it.”

“I think we that need metal detectors. I don’t think that backpacks are a good idea,” Garcia later suggested. “I didn’t do this for any other reason but to prove a point.”

In response to critics who called her plan “nuts,” she said, “Absolutely, it’s nuts, because you don’t understand my integrity, you don’t understand why I did it or if there was a real reason or if there wasn’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

